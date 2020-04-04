https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/reminder-fired-icig-atkinson-connected-schiffs-impeachment-sham-wife-connected-fusion-gps-russia-collusion-sham-instigators/

As we reported in November, Deep State ICIG Michael Atkinson altered the whistleblower form to allow for second-hand information, which allowed suspected Schiff whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to present a bogus accusation on the President.

And….Atkinson’s wife is connected to Fusion GPS, the instigators of the Trump Russia collusion hoax.

What a couple!

We now know from another leak to the Washington Post, that an individual in Obama’s FBI altered documents that provided support for a FISA Warrant obtained to spy on candidate and President Trump via the Carter Page FISA warrant.

The individual (or individuals) were soon identified as Kevin Clinesmith who worked with his reported lover Sally Moyer for Intelligence Community (IC) Inspector General (IG), Michael Atkinson.

BREAKING: ICIG Michael Atkinson, who modified whistle-blower forms & allowed hearsay CIA leaker, was chief legal counsel for DOJ-NSD over #KevinClinesmith & #SallyMoyer who may have FALSIFIED @FBI DOCUMENTS to Obtain ILLEGAL #FISA WARRANTS Against @realDonaldTrump campaign! pic.twitter.com/ym6mqF0gxz — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 22, 2019

Conservative Treehouse reported –

If you have followed the case closely, the intentional removal of Peter Strzok in combination with the explanation of the lawyer’s FISA responsibilities; and in combination with prior reporting of FBI lawyer 2; it seems pretty obvious the line-level lawyer was Kevin Clinesmith. If the WaPo article had added all the detail and left in how the line-level attorney worked for Peter Strzok everyone would have known who it was. Hence they put in more details about his activity but removed the Strzok reference. Kevin Clinesmith was one of the key FBI small group members on the original Clinton investigation known as the “mid-year exam”, or in text messages the “MYE”. Within the MYE Clinesmith was one of the key legal staff working with Peter Strzok. Clinesmith was lawyer #2 for Strzok who eventually transferred to the subsequent Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Clinesmith was also previously reported to be having an intimate relationship with another member of the FBI team, Sally Moyer, though that is uncertain. [Tashina “Tash” Guahar was also a key legal figure on the Main Justice side of the MYE team.] Sally Moyer was FBI unit chief in the Office of General Counsel (counterintelligence legal unit within the FBI Office of General Counsel). Ms. Moyer was responsible for the legal compliance within the FBI counterintelligence operations that generated FISA applications. When the MYE investigation finished, the Carter Page FISA construction is where Kevin Clinesmith and Sally Moyer come together in their next assignment, the FBI investigation of Trump.

The interesting connection is that Clinesmith and Moyer both also reportedly worked for Michael Atkinson while he was an attorney with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

As we reported previously, Atkinson next took a position as the ICIG. After that it was reported that Atkinson changed the IC whistleblower form sometime before September shortly after a CIA Agent, who was spying in the Trump White House, drafted a complaint on President Trump.

Atkinson saw to it that the whistleblower form was updated to allow for second hand information, which the ‘whistleblower’ (believed to be Eric Ciaramella) provided in his complaint. Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not in the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

The whistleblower later attempted to edit the form he originally provided. The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

ICIG Atkinson’s wife is connected to Fusion GPS –

wife of Michael Atkinson, the rogue ICIG who prompted Ukraine impeachment, was tagged in Iaakov Apelbaum’s opus on Nellie Ohr links, as an associate of Mary Jacoby (wife of Fusion Glenn Simpson)https://t.co/2RFAzBGiRJ pic.twitter.com/5V0cAmpxi3 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 29, 2019

According to Apelbaum, ICIG Atkinson’s wife is connected to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier that was used by Obama’s DOJ and FBI to obtain a FISA warrant legitimizing spying on candidate and President Trump –

Jacoby [the wife of Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson] also facilitated special recognition awards for ‘strategically’ placed attorneys such as Leila Babaeva, a Russian speaking attorney who is now working at the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit at the DOJ and Kathryn Cameron Atkinson, who just happens to be the wife of Michael Atkinson, the next likely candidate for the position of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

Apelbaum provides a couple pictures of Ms. Atkinson. One is the announcement of the GIR awards –

Another picture shows Ms. Atkinson mingling with the crowd which happens to also show Ms. Jacoby –

Birds of a nasty feather flock together. Who says there’s no Deep State?

Hat tips D. Manny and Yaacov Apelbaum



