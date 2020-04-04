https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrewcuomo-joebiden-vicepresidential-pick/2020/04/04/id/961396

Has New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose daily coronavirus news conferences have prompted comparisons to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Fireside Chats,” become an overnight vice presidential candidate?

That’s apparently what’s happening among some influential Cuomo fans, according to the New York Post, who are pushing him on former Vice President Joe Biden as a potential running mate.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee who has a sizeable lead over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, has repeatedly stated he is looking at leading female leaders for his campaign pick.

But that isn’t stopping Team Cuomo.

“Biden bundlers have told me that they are feeling pressure from Cuomo’s orbit to, at the very least, have the vice president bring him up in complimentary ways regarding his handling of the crisis,” one New York Democratic operative told the Post.

“They seek to “keep the dust up” and “generate a positive whisper campaign” — potentially even netting Cuomo a spot on the 2020 Democratic ticket with Biden,” the Post reported.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any interest in being Biden’s running mate.

“I don’t want to be vice president,” he told Albany radio host Alan Chartock last week.

But close Cuomo advisers said the governor would jump at the chance to be Biden’s second.

“The people that work for Andrew Cuomo are not wasting one second of the coronavirus,” the reputed insider told the Post. “[They’re] talking Cuomo up to the bundlers in the hopes that they bring it back to Biden’s people. … It’s all very calculated.”

