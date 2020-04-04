http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RgORzLVCQFI/

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that it isn’t “crazy” or “off-the-wall” to suggest President Trump might not leave office if he loses the 2020 election.

Sanders responded to a question from host Bill Maher on what he’ll do if President Trump won’t leave office if he loses by stating that you have to mobilize voters.

He added, “So, you know, what you’re describing is a nightmarish scenario with regard to democracy in America. Do I think you’re crazy and off-the-wall? I suspect not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

