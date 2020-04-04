https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/inspector-general-michael-atkinson-intelligence-firing/2020/04/04/id/961380

Democrats on Saturday called President Donald Trump’s firing of the Inspector General for the U.S. intelligence community “shameful,” saying the move puts Americans at risk.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson will leave his job in 30 days. He was placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

Trump fired him late Friday night. IG Atkinson had alerted Congress to concerns about the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, a matter that led to Trump’s impeachment by House Democrats last year.

The news comes as the White House deals with a coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 290,947 people in the U.S. and killed more than 7,844, according to Worldometer.

“The shameful late-night firing of Inspector General Atkinson is a brazen act against a patriotic public servant who has honorably performed his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security, as required by the law and by his oath,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

“This latest act of reprisal against the Intelligence Community threatens to have a chilling effect against all willing to speak truth to power.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., accused Trump of politicizing the nation’s intelligence agencies.

“The work of the intelligence community has never been about loyalty to a single individual; it’s about keeping us all safe from those who wish to do our country harm,” Warner, the vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. “We should all be deeply disturbed by ongoing attempts to politicize the nation’s intelligence agencies.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questioned why the move was made during the outbreak.

“At a time when our country is dealing with a national emergency and needs people in the Intelligence Community to speak truth to power, the president’s dead of night decision puts our country and national security at even greater risk,” Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said.

“President Trump is using a global pandemic as cover to exact political revenge against the Intelligence Community Inspector General who revealed his misconduct,” Warren added. “Firing IG Atkinson is corruption, and it threatens our national security during a global crisis.”

