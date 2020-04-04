https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/someone-sue-ass-off-epic-trump-unloads-fake-news-fired-icig-atkinson-fake-whistleblower-eric-ciaramella-white-house-presser/

President Trump fired corrupt and controversial deep state hack ICIG Michael Atkinson on Friday night.

As we reported in November, Deep State ICIG Michael Atkinson altered the whistleblower form to allow for second-hand information, which allowed suspected Schiff whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to present a bogus accusation on the President.

As we reported previously, Atkinson changed the IC whistleblower form sometime before September shortly after a CIA Agent, who was spying in the Trump White House, drafted a complaint on President Trump.

Atkinson saw to it that the whistleblower form was updated to allow for second hand information, which the ‘whistleblower’ (believed to be Eric Ciaramella) provided in his complaint. Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not in the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint. Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not in the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

The whistleblower later attempted to edit the form he originally provided. The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

The fake news media was obviously very upset that one of their comrades was removed from the administration this weekend.

On Saturday the media asked President Trump about his firing of their ICIG Atkinson.

President Trump called Atkinson a “disgrace” — which he is.

President Trump UNLOADED calling the “whistleblower” complaint “fake” and “made up” — It was completely debunked before the Senate trial.

President Trump called out the media, “You all know who the whistleblower is. Everyone in this room… Somebody ought to sue his ass off!”

Trump suggested Adam Schiff was the informer — Schiff was certainly involved in the planning and was caught lying about his knowledge of the complaint.

And Trump called Adam Schiff a “corrupt politician.” — Which is widely known.

The media hates it when Trump confronts their lies!

President Trump says Michael Atkinson, who was let go from his role as the inspector general of the intelligence community, was a “disgrace” https://t.co/8ZlxGmbxV5 pic.twitter.com/Klk7lhjQQI — POLITICO (@politico) April 5, 2020

