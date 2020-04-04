https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/spain-flattens-coronavirus-curve/

(NEWSWEEK) The spread of the novel coronavirus in Spain has shown signs of slowing over the past week. The number of new infections is on a decline, while its daily death toll has also fell, Spain’s health ministry confirmed.

The ministry reported 7,472 new infections on Friday morning, which was a 6.8 percent increase in cases, the smallest jump reported since the outbreak began. The figure followed Thursday’s record low increase of 7.9 percent, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

More than 30,500 people in Spain have recovered from infection to date, but it has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the world (117,700 cases). It also has the world’s second highest death toll (10,935 fatalities), according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

