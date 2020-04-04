https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/sudanese-muslim-screaming-allahu-akbar-goes-stabbing-rampage-southern-france-2-killed-7-injured/

A Muslim screaming “Allahu Akbar!” went on a stabbing rampage in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère.

More… A Sudanese man stabs several passers-by in the city centre to the cry of “Allahu Akbar” (MàJ: two dead) – Fdesouche No containment for ISLAMISTS.

Via the AFP.

A man stabbed several people in the center of Romans-sur-Isère (Drôme) on Saturday April 4 in the morning, leaving two dead and five injured before being arrested. Among the injured, two people are in serious condition.

The accused, who presented himself to the police as a 33-year-old Sudanese refugee, attacked several people in a bakery, a tobacco shop and on the street before being arrested at around 11 a.m., a source said. close to the investigation at Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The author, unknown to the police, is currently at the Romans-sur-Isère police station and was to be transferred to the Valence judicial police station in order to be interviewed. A search is underway at his home. According to France Bleu , which quotes witnesses, the man would have shouted “Allahu akbar! By rushing at his victims.