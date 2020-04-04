http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/hKsElYYmqP8/the-week-in-pictures-the-great-hunkering-edition.php
April is going to seem even longer than March. How do I know? Simple: SiriusXM satellite radio has added the Billy Joel Channel back into rotation. Maybe someone—Al Yankovic perhaps—can offer some modifications, such as “We Didn’t Start the Fire—China Did!” Or “The Great Suburban Showdown in the Paper Products Aisle.” Or, “Joe Biden Is Proof That Only the Good Die Young.” And for Congress, “Last of the Big Time Spenders.” Oh, wait, that’s the actual title.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .