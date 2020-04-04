https://www.theblaze.com/news/top-house-democrat-doubles-down-on-politically-exploiting-covid-19-to-radically-restructure-government

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) doubled down on his claim that the coronavirus outbreak is an opportunity to advance the Democratic Party’s agenda.

In an interview with Roll Call, Clyburn said the COVID-19 crisis specifically presents Democrats with the opportunity to push their educational and health care policies.

“I find it kind of interesting that one of my colleagues said he has a problem with me because I’m a ‘restructure government’ person,” Clyburn said. “Yes, Jim Clyburn is a restructuring government guy and everybody with any common sense, and looking at where we are today, needs to be a restructuring government person.”

Last month, as Democrats attempted to cram a wish list of unrelated demands into the COVID-19 economic relief bill, Clyburn told Democratic colleagues that the crisis was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Clyburn took a more prominent role in Democrat’s COVID-19 response this week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped the South Carolina lawmaker to chair a new select committee that will oversee the government’s coronavirus spending.

“The panel will root out waste, fraud and abuse; it will protect against price-gouging, profiteering and political favoritism,” Pelosi said. “The fact is, we do need transparency and accountability.”

