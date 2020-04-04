https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/trump-fires-intelligence-ig-told-congress-ukraine-phone-call/

(FOX NEWS) President Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community who alerted Congress to concerns about a Trump phone call with the president of Ukraine – a matter that led to the president’s impeachment last year.

Trump formally notified the intelligence committees of both the Senate and House in a letter dated Friday. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., posted the letter online.

“This is to advise that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, effective 30 days from today,” the president wrote.

fired

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

