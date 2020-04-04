https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491185-trump-there-will-be-a-lot-of-death

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump fires intelligence community inspector general who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint Trump organization has laid off over 1000 employees due to pandemic: report Trump invokes Defense Production Act to prevent export of surgical masks, gloves MORE on Saturday doubled down on his administration’s estimation that the U.S.’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak likely will be high.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death if this was not done,” Trump said at his daily COVID-19 press conference, referencing the steps the federal government has taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, the White House’s coronavirus task force signaled a grim estimation that anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. could die from the disease before the outbreak is over.

So far, more than 8,000 people in the country have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world, with more than 300,000 people infected.

New York City is the epicenter of the virus in the country, and the president said Saturday that around 1,000 additional military personnel will be sent to the state.

The Empire State has nearly 114,000 confirmed cases, with 63,000 of those cases coming from New York City.

