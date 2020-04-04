https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-responds-fire-reporter-asks-biden-attacking-tweet-doesnt-understand-watching-video/

President Trump held a Coronavirus presser from the White House briefing room on Saturday.

A reporter asked President Trump if he saw Biden’s latest tweet attacking him over his Coronavirus response.

And Trump responded with fire.

“Joe Biden actually just attacked you in a tweet. I don’t know if you have seen it,” the reporter said.

“Well look, he didn’t write anything. He has people — he has professionals from the Democrats writing,” Trump said.

The reporter however insisted on reading Biden’s tweet.

Trump responded, “He didn’t write that. That was done by a Democrat operative. He doesn’t write. He’s probably not even watching right now and, if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.”

OUCH!

WATCH:

President Trump is asked about Joe Biden attacking him in a tweet today: “He didn’t write that. That was done by a Democrat operative. He doesn’t write. He’s probably not even watching right now and, if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.” pic.twitter.com/F5mWtfP7st — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2020

The post Trump Responds with Fire After Reporter Asks About Biden Attacking Him in a Tweet, ‘He Doesn’t Understand What He’s Watching’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

