President Trump held a Coronavirus presser from the White House briefing room on Saturday.
A reporter asked President Trump if he saw Biden’s latest tweet attacking him over his Coronavirus response.
And Trump responded with fire.
“Joe Biden actually just attacked you in a tweet. I don’t know if you have seen it,” the reporter said.
“Well look, he didn’t write anything. He has people — he has professionals from the Democrats writing,” Trump said.
The reporter however insisted on reading Biden’s tweet.
Trump responded, “He didn’t write that. That was done by a Democrat operative. He doesn’t write. He’s probably not even watching right now and, if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.”
OUCH!
WATCH:
President Trump is asked about Joe Biden attacking him in a tweet today:
“He didn’t write that. That was done by a Democrat operative. He doesn’t write. He’s probably not even watching right now and, if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.” pic.twitter.com/F5mWtfP7st
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2020
