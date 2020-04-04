https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491184-trump-says-1000-additional-military-personnel-to-deploy-to-ny

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi eyes end of April to bring a fourth coronavirus relief bill to the floor NBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Private equity firm with ties to Kushner asks Trump administration to relax rules on loan program: report MORE said 1,000 additional military personnel are being deployed to New York to help the city manage the coronavirus outbreak.

“At my direction, 1,000 military personnel are deploying to New York City to assist where they’re needed the most,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Saturday. “That’s the hottest of all the hot spots.”

Trump says 1,000 military personnel will deploy to New York City, a “hotspot” for coronavirus cases https://t.co/HM0x69nTOJ pic.twitter.com/aFOYuxp8Hz — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked, Trump said that number is subject to increase and that although there aren’t plans in place to expand military personnel in other parts of the country, it’s possible they could be sent to places with increased cases.

“We may add to the 1,000,” Trump said. “New York will be getting about 1,000 medical military because that’s what they need.”

On Friday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperSunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel to deploy to NY Teddy Roosevelt’s great-grandson weighs in on dismissal of Navy captain: ‘Crozier is a hero’ MORE confirmed that the Pentagon is looking at the possibility of treating coronavirus patients aboard the USNS Comfort docked in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel to deploy to NY New Jersey reports 846 deaths from coronavirus, total cases over 34,000 MORE (D) on Saturday said deaths in the state have surpassed 3,500, an increase of 630 in one day. He also reported 10,841 new coronavirus cases since Friday, a record one-day jump, pushing the total number of cases to 113,704.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

