On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” TX Governor Greg Abbott (R) stated “we will be able to dramatically increase our capacity to test those in the United States who may show signs of immunity” and that doing so will help get the economy back up and running.

Abbott said, “Neil, there’s something else that we need to be watchful for, that I was talking to Dr. Fauci about earlier today, and that is, over the course of the month of April, we will be able to dramatically increase our capacity to test those in the United States who may show signs of immunity. And the more that we can show an increase in the percentage of the people in the United States who show immunity, I think that will show that we have the ability to begin — at a minimum, to get those people back to work, but — as well as, use other strategies to get people back to work and to begin to unleash our economy in the United States.”

