(SEATRADE CRUISE NEWS) Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many more ships are requesting medical evacuations, challenging shoreside hospitals in the US Coast Guard’s Southeast district.

USCG’s Seventh District commander has directed ships carrying more than 50 people to be prepared to care for individuals with influenza-like illnesses on board for an ‘indefinite period of time.’

Based in Miami, the Seventh District covers Florida, Puerto Rico, Georgia and South Carolina.

According to a March 29 Marine Safety Information Bulletin, medevacs from foreign passenger vessels, of both stable and critically ill people with influenza-like illnesses, including COVID-19, have increased.

