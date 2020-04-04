https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-hypocrite-aoc-goes-off-rails-ranting-trumps-coronavirus-response-video/

AOC senselessly ranted against the Trump administration’s response to the #coronavirus.

However, AOC is responsible for her own downplaying of the Coronavirus.

Just weeks ago AOC encouraged New Yorkers to go to Chinese restaurants to combat alleged “Racism”

Click to watch the video below to see AOC’s full deranged rant!

The post WATCH: Hypocrite AOC Goes Off The Rails Ranting About Trump’s Coronavirus Response (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

