Three siblings in Highland, Texas, celebrated prom night in a very unique way on March 28 in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

When college student Maura Chapman heard that her sister Grayson’s senior prom had been canceled due to virus concerns, she decided to take matters into her own hands, according to Big Country Homepage.

“I thought, ‘Oh man, we need to do something at least,’” she said.

To make the night unforgettable, Maura, her younger brother Crae, and their mom Jaci spruced up their front porch with decorations they found inside the house.

“We just kind of drug things out that we had at home and we made it special,” Jaci recalled.

Later, the three siblings all dressed up in their best formal attire to celebrate the night with a few family members.

Jaci said, adding:

Grayson thought it sounded a little cheesy at first. But she was so excited to get to be able to dress up after all and go to her last ‘prom. Once we started getting the porch decorated and cranked up the music, she really started getting into the spirit of it!

On Twitter that night, Maura shared photos of herself and her siblings enjoying the porch party:

Even though concerns about the virus caused so many of Grayson’s milestone events to be canceled, her mom said she has borne the disappointment well.

“It wasn’t at all the prom she had envisioned going to, but we’ve tried to teach our children life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it,” Jaci noted.

To top the night off, Grayson was even crowned prom queen by her family.

“We used my crown to make it an even more real experience to have that element of prom queen and king in there,” Maura explained.

Crae said the entire evening was something he will never forget.

“It was just kind of a little family moment that we’ll like always remember,” he concluded.

