https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/wives-can-refuse-sexual-advances-husbands-coronavirus-quarantine-says-top-saudi-cleric/

(AL ARABY) An ultraconservative Saudi scholar has a surprisingly stark warning for any faithful Muslim man who feels entitled to his wife’s sexual services during the Covid-19 crisis: “If you’re leaving the house then dream on.”

Abdullah Muhammad Al-Mutlaq, an adviser to the Saudi royal court and member of the council of senior Islamic scholars, appeared on a live-call in television show broadcast amid the global pandemic.

One viewer’s domestic dilemma prompted an unusually forward-thinking response by the cleric.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

