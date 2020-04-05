https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/cali-receives-federal-help-newsom-confirms-state-bailing-illegal-aliens/

Although President Donald Trump has said that the federal stimulus package aimed at supporting a nation battling the coronavirus outbreak will focus on American citizens, illegal immigrants will be in line for support in a California relief plan.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state will support businesses that cannot qualify for federal aid administered by the Small Business Administration because they are operated by illegal immigrants, as well as those operated by citizens

“[W]e always consider those that are documented, those that are undocumented, those that are living in mixed-status families,” Newsom said Friday, according to The Daily Caller.

“Just yesterday, I announced the work we are doing to help support small businesses. I very specifically mentioned in my remarks yesterday that there are many businesses, tens of thousands of businesses that do not and cannot get the support of the SBA,” he said.

@GavinNewsom: In California, we’re providing “emergency grants” to businesses run by illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/b4bfMa6JH6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2020

TRENDING: Trump crushes Dem hope of vote-by-mail: ‘A lot of people cheat’

Federal small business relief comes with strings attached that could mean businesses operated by illegal immigrants cannot get the money.

Newsom announced a $50 million state fund that would provide loan guarantees for small businesses unable to get federal money, including those in low-income communities and those run by illegal immigrants.

During Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, Trump was asked about why “undocumented” immigrants were not included in the checks being given out as part of the relief bill.

Trump picked apart the reporter’s use of the term “undocumented” in asking the question.

“Well, you know, you’re saying ‘undocumented,’ meaning they came in illegally. And a lot of people would say we have a lot of citizens right now that won’t be working. So, what are you going to do? It’s a tough thing. It’s a very terrible — it’s a very sad question,” Trump said.

“I must be honest with you. But they came in illegally. And we have a lot of people that are citizens of our country that won’t be able to have jobs,” Trump said.

lol at the reporter who asked Trump during the coronavirus briefing about illegal immigrants who pay taxes but won’t be getting stimulus checks. I can’t believe that was a serious question. Maybe that’s something you should consider before illegally moving to a foreign country? — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 2, 2020

Not all Americans who need it will qualify for the $1,200 stimulus (I’m not even talking about those who make more than $75k/year). How does helping undocumented/illegal immigrants take priority over helping some of the most vulnerable Americans make any sense?! Citizens first!! — Kristin MD (@Kristin_MD) April 4, 2020

In light of that, House Democrats have developed legislation that would specifically benefit illegal immigrants, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I was appalled to learn hardworking, taxpaying immigrants were left out of the $2 trillion CARES Act. These taxpayers work in critical sectors of our economy, like agriculture, and contribute greatly to our country,” Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California said in a statement on his website.

“While many of us sit at home, these hardworking immigrants are still at work in our hospitals, our fields, and countless other industries. The coronavirus doesn’t care about a person’s wealth, job, or immigration status. By casting out immigrants, we are placing some of our most vulnerable residents in grave danger. Every individual taxpayer, irrespective of citizenship status, needs government assistance now.”

Correa wasn’t the only Democrat to criticize the aid restrictions in the $2 trillion recovery package.

What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare. Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has called it “inhumane” that illegal immigrants are not getting federal checks.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

