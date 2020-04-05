http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M5Fj6bZ_9iA/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, claimed the Democrats might have to have a “virtual” convention given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “I want to turn to some politics before we go, Wisconsin having its primary on Tuesday, your opponent sanders said that should be put off and the governor joining the chorus, it looks like that’s going to happen, is that wise?”

Biden said, “I think they should follow the science. What I’ve been hearing, I have been following, watching the court action, it’s still in court now, but I think whatever — whatever the science says is what we should do.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “And does that hold for the convention as well? Are you open to the idea that — it may not be possible to do the convention in August?”

Biden said, “Yes. Well, we’ll have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. We should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that’s very possible. Again, let’s see where it is. What we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot as well. My point is you got to follow the science.”

