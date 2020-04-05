http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r4I3pvzkG0Y/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, said the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, for sending a letter requesting a quarantined after an outbreak of coronavirus on his ship was “close to criminal.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “With Captain Crozier, as you know, he was fired earlier this week, the president said yesterday he was 100% support that decision, your response?”

Biden said, “I think it’s close to criminal the way they’re dealing with this guy. Not his conduct. The idea that this man stood up and said what had to be said got it out that his troops, his navy personnel were in danger. Look at how many have the virus. He should have a commendation rather than be fired.”

