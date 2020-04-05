http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U2h9qCf1X4s/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump should have stopped air travel from China sooner than he did to fight the coronavirus pandemic by saying 45 nations had already blocked “China personnel from being able to come to the United States.”

On Trump’s response to the outbreak, Biden said, “I would tell him what we went through a similar crisis, you have to move swiftly. We have to move more rapidly. You have to implement the Defense Production Act, empower a supply commander, create, you know, a Defense Production Act for banks for small business loans, you got to faster than slower, and we started off awfully slow.”

He continued, “He indicated that I complimented him on dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep — to block China personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved. It’s about pace. It’s about —it’s about the urgency, and I don’t think there’s been enough of it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

