https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-democrats-convention/2020/04/05/id/961428

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said Democrats may have to hold a “virtual convention” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the nation.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” the Democratic presidential primary contender said social distancing guidelines currently would make it impossible to have such a gathering.

Democrats “may have to do a virtual convention,” he said. “I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary.”

The convention, originally planned for mid July, has already been rescheduled for mid-August.

“We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that’s very possible,” Biden said.

Biden said he spoke with primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., “apologizing” to him for setting up a vice president selection committee already.

The process takes “a lot of time,” Biden said, adding Sanders was “very gracious,” and “understood.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

