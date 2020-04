https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-admitted-to-hospital-over-coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after continuing to experience symptoms from the coronavirus after testing positive 10 days ago.

The BBC reported that a spokeswoman for Johnson said that he has continued “to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook