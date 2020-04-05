https://www.theblaze.com/news/british-prime-minster-boris-johnson-hospitalized-over-coronavirus-complications

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital over coronavirus-related complications.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesperson called move a “precautionary step,” which comes 10 days after Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” the spokesperson said. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson was the first major world leader to contract COVID-19 and is the first to be hospitalized over the virus.

