https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-hospital-tests-persistent-coronavirus-symptoms/

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital Sunday for “persistent” symptoms of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus according to a statement by his office, but remains in charge of the government. Johnson, 55, announced ten days ago on March 27 he had tested positive for the virus and was self-quarantining at 11 Downing Street. His pregnant fiance Carrie Symonds, 32, spent the past week in bed with coronavirus symptoms, was jot tested, but says she is “on the mend“. Johnson was seen in public on Thursday when he stood outside his 11 Downing Street residence for the nightly salute to healthcare workers. He posted a video on Friday updating his condition.

Motivational graphic posted to Johnson’s Twitter page earlier Sunday.

Excerpt from the BBC:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said. He “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, a spokeswoman said – including a high temperature. It was described as a “precautionary step” taken on the advice of his doctor. The prime minister remains in charge of the government and urged people to follow its social distancing advice…

Johnson joining in the salute to healthcare workers Thursday:

Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus. You really are an inspiration. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouThursday #ClapForKeyWorkers pic.twitter.com/SRm2cAkAnQ — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2020

Johnson’s update on his condition posted Friday:

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

The post British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Hospital for Tests After ‘Persistent’ Coronavirus Symptoms appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

