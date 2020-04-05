https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bush-foundation-sent-2-million-face-masks-china-coronavirus-outbreak-shut-mask-exports-us-wth/

Earlier this year the George H. W. Bush Foundation sent two million masks to China during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei Province.

This was despite face mask shortages here in the United States.

The National Pulse reported on this event.

Via LinkedIn:

This was around the same time that China put export restrictions on N-95 masks and then nationalized a US factory that made them there.

Bush Foundation Sent 2 Million Masks To China Despite Domestic Shortages https://t.co/ACYtXvGGNF — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) April 4, 2020

