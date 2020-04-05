https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-officials-take-to-twitter-to-spread-ccp-virus-disinformation_3299310.html

China has been using tools from Twitter to Tiananmen Square massacre-like conspiracy theories to spread an aggressive disinformation campaign about its role in and responsibility for the deadly CCP virus that is threatening populations around the world.

China has long spun an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the 1989 demonstrations in Beijing, which led to its massacre of thousands of unarmed Chinese citizens, were fueled and supported by “foreign forces,” in particular the United States.

Now, in its attempts to deflect a rising tide of worldwide criticism for its coverup of the coronavirus, the Chinese regime is again using a conspiracy-type theory, this time to suggest that the virus may have been the work of the United States Army.

In this modern version of Chinese disinformation, analysts who follow the Chinese regime’s techniques show that China has recently changed tactics by allowing official government ministries and spokespersons to have and generously use Twitter accounts as a medium for propaganda.

In the space of just the last quarter of 2019, China went from having 33 official Twitter accounts to having over 100, says Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, an investigative journalist who covers China’s propaganda machine, among other issues.

It seems, she said, that “they decided that everybody is going to have a Twitter account.”

Allen-Ebrahimian presented her findings April 2 at an online event sponsored by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington. The talk addressed the topic of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) efforts to spread disinformation on the CCP virus, which is often referred to as the novel coronavirus.

Hong Kong Protests

The impetus for this surge into a social media platform with which the Chinese government did not initially feel “confident,” Allen-Ebrahimian said, was the challenge to the Chinese regime presented by the ongoing Hong Kong protests that rocked the nominally autonomous region for most of the last half of 2019.

There is, of course, a profound irony in Chinese officialdom’s adoption of Twitter as a means to spread “positive messaging” and propaganda around the world. Twitter is usually associated with a great extension of individual expression that potentially undercuts state messaging.

As a tacit recognition of Twitter’s power, the Chinese regime bans the app from use by anyone physically present within the borders of mainland China.

Exceptions, it seems, are made for Chinese officials who can be trusted to tweet the politically-correct, CCP-approved messages, and who are presumably not in danger of being corrupted or swayed by the “foreign forces” who may tweet them back.

Allen-Ebrahimian noted that China made a departure from its typical propaganda paradigm when, in the summer of 2019, it waged a Russian-style disinformation campaign that used social media to target Hong Kong citizens and protesters who were successfully bringing the former British colony to a standstill.

Russian disinformation campaigns, Allen-Ebrahimian pointed out, typically are designed to “destabilize the information environment, and to create confusion and chaos in target countries.” Russian methods include propagating “multiple conflicting theories,” and building third-party “conspiracy websites” to promote theories that the state wants to amplify in the public domain, she said.

Ultimately, Twitter suspended up to thousands of accounts believed to be tied to and coordinated by a Chinese regime-backed disinformation campaign directed from within China. Facebook also took down accounts it found suspicious for the same reason.

The experience with Hong Kong may have influenced China’s official use of Twitter, now that it has pivoted to messaging on the CCP virus crisis.

The experience of the last three months shows that China is now using Twitter with more nuance and precise messaging than in its clumsier attempts during the Hong Kong crisis, Allen-Ebrahimian said.

A Timeline of CCP Virus Propaganda

The Center for Security Policy in Washington has put together a timeline that chronologically details the disinformation and propaganda messages and methods that the Chinese government, at municipal, provincial, and national levels, has been using since the first hint of a SARS-type coronavirus was detected in Wuhan.

The timeline, put together and regularly updated by the Center’s J. Michael Waller, shows that a new appreciation for the power and reach of Twitter, in particular, has weaponized the CCP’s determination to deflect blame for the worldwide catastrophe from itself to the United States.

Between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10, the timeline reports, a study by the U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center found a “massive wave” of 2 million tweets promoting conspiracy theories and disinformation on the virus. Some blame the United States for manufacturing the virus; some are coordinated and suggest the tweets are part of a planned campaign.

The timeline reports that by the week of March 2, according to a report in the French paper La Croix, the CCP took an extraordinary step.

According to a confidential report cited by La Croix’s Dorian Malovic, the CCP issued an edict to its overseas diplomats. Stating, from the French, that “It is imperative that all Chinese ambassadors abroad spread the following message from their Twitter account, or in foreign media,” the diplomats are instructed to say that “the real origin” of the virus “remains unknown.”

“We are trying to find out exactly where it comes from,” the orders go on to tell diplomats to disseminate on Twitter and in the foreign press.

The motivation? “Everything that links China to the virus must be questioned and disappear from all history books,” the edict says.

Chinese embassies abroad were also told to begin calling the virus by the name of each host country. Therefore, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo should refer to the “Japanese virus”; the embassy in Rome should use “Italian virus,” and so on.

Allen-Ebrahimian noted that on March 9 China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that “China’s endeavor to combat the epidemic has bought time for international preparedness.”

Not content to just cast China as the savior rather than the villain of the pandemic, by March 12, a senior Chinese official decided to suggest who that actual villain was.

Writing again on Twitter, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, suggested in a now infamous tweet that the U.S. Army “brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

Allen-Ebrahimian commented that Zhao Lijian “doubled down on that, and others picked it up.”

“It was shocking to me,” she said. “That was the first time I had heard a [Chinese] official spewing anti-foreign conspiracy theories” that relate to public health.

“Leaders in Beijing are deploying a strategy not seen in any significant way since the Cold War,” Allen-Ebrahimian said of China’s suggestion that the United States deliberately created and disseminated the CCP virus.

She is referring to the 1950s-era accusation that China made alleging that the United States used biological weapons during the Korean War. Papers from a reputable Chinese source who refuted the charge were published in China only in 2013, according to a paper written in 2016 by Milton Leitenberg for the Johns Hopkins Press.

China has in recent years taken a diplomatic posture of refraining from openly targeting or criticizing the behaviors and policies of other nations, in an attempt to receive reciprocal treatment in return.

“The effect,” Allen-Ebrahimian said, “was the perception that the U.S.-China relationship had hit a new low, the lowest in decades.”

“Why have they changed their strategy?” she added.

“It shows how deeply concerned they are about their role and how they are perceived, and their coverup that this deadly, once-in-a-century epidemic came from China.”

