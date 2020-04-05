http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zdF7w_HGbKw/coronavirus-in-one-state-4.php

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues. I took a critical look at Olson’s first look at the model underlying the current shutdown ordered by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in “Coronavirus in one state (3)” and in “No one here gets out alive.”

Olson returns today with the 1,300-word page-one story “Minnesota’s COVID-19 response shows promise in helping to slow virus.” Subhead: “Walz said he will be looking this week for updated modeling and any signs of the infection ebbing before deciding on extend his stay-at-home order.”

I have read Olson’s story closely several times. I may have read it more closely than he himself has. In his mess of verbiage he fails to note that that the governor predicated his current shutdown order on the assertion that, according to the model relied on by the governor, Minnesota would experience 74,000 deaths by the virus absent his order. Last week, in his earlier page-one story, Olson reported that, with the order, Minnesota would experience 50,000 deaths. I do believe the governor left that out in the announcement of his March 25 order.

Olson’s story today posits a tentative optimism. He forgets about the projected 50,000 deaths based on the model reported in his last story. As of today, the Minnesota Department of Health attributes 29 deaths to the coronavirus. Olson also omits the arithmetic that would suggest we have 49,971 deaths to go if everything goes as projected! (Projected by the governor, that is.)

Olson instead works with the IHME model:

Modeling by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests this is working. Deaths so far haven’t been increasing in Minnesota at the expected exponential rate, prompting the institute to lower its forecasted COVID-19 deaths in the state from around 2,000 two weeks ago to 932. “We’re seeing the impact of these measures and how early they are” put in place, said Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington.

I asked my friend Kevin Roche for his reaction to Olson’s story today. Kevin is the former general counsel of UnitedHealthGroup and chief executive officer of its Ingenix division. Kevin responded:

Olson does not make it clear, and this is the critical point, that when the Governor says his extreme lockdown is working, he means it is working according to the model he based it on. As Olson’s story on Friday in the Star Tribune makes clear, that model was predicated on only delaying deaths, except for those allegedly caused by overrunning the health system with cases. Under the model, 50,000 deaths will still occur, just spread out over a longer time. So a more accurate statement would be the Governor’s extreme shutdown is working to delay deaths. Now I don’t believe at all that we are preventing 24,000 deaths. The model appears to be using an erroneous infection rate, an erroneous mortality rate, an erroneous ICU stay length and other factors that led to that worst case projection. And if the model is flawed in its predictions of overwhelming the health system, every one of those deaths that doesn’t occur comes off the top of the 74,000 number; it isn’t a proportional reduction. So if there is no overwhelming of health resources, 50,000 deaths will occur, it is just a matter of when. This can be clearly seen in the University of Washington IMHE chart, which shows deaths plateauing but continuing at that level indefinitely. The virus isn’t disappearing. So one of two things is true, and they are mutually exclusive. Either the numbers in the model are wildly off and were never going to happen — so the justification for the extreme lockdown doesn’t exist — or the model is right, which is what the governor said he believed and is consistent with his actions, in which case we are going to have 50,000 deaths no matter what with no lives were saved. I think if Minnesotans understood that at the start, they would have been outraged at both the deception and at the enormous economic, non-economic and social damage being done to Minnesotans.

I urge interested readers to look over my shoulder at Jeremy Olson’s long page-one story today to see just how little light a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care can shed when he is disinclined, for whatever reason, to “question authority.”

