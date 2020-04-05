https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/coronavirus-model-used-crash-us-economy-massively-overstated-hospitalizations-40-states/

The Gateway Pundit has reported many times that the Coronavirus models being used to predict hospitalizations are complete garbage.

The IHME and Murray models being used to crash the economy have massively overstated the impact of the Coronavirus in 40 different states.

These models are using New York and New Jersey data and applying it to the rest of the US.

Murray predicted last week that Washington state should have needed nearly 2000 beds for these sick patients.

They only have 254 in the hospital.

NY – Murray: 50K beds

Actuals 18K

CA: 4100 vs. 1100

Here are 3 of the biggest targets for #COVID19. Washington was first out of gates. Murray predicts that YESTERDAY WA should have needed nearly 2000 beds for these sick patients. They only have 254 in the hospital. NY

Murray: 50K beds

Actuals 18K CA: 4100 vs. 1100 pic.twitter.com/C1d5zOJvsA — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Florida, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado- again MISS, MISS, MISS, MISS!

Florida

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado Miss, miss, miss, miss. Even if you factor in data “lag” (which is a real problem)… it’s hard to imagine that MURRAY is getting any of this right overstating things by 3x 4x 5x the number of beds needed. pic.twitter.com/gQlrMZCtZK — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Connecticut, Delaware, Florida and Georgia – This model is overstating hospitalization by 2.5 times!

CT

DE

FL

GA If I’m misinterpreting these numbers… someone stop me..

But I don’t think I am… because others have called it out Caution and “buffer” is good… but to shut down the country when the model missed this badly?! pic.twitter.com/0vsEU6WOi0 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana — the number of ventilators needed is way off!

Murray has updated the model 4 times!

More here.

ID

IA

KS

LA Notable: Louisiana has been hard hit and they give us a great test case for OTHER data. Murray predicts they would need 800 ventilators (they are using 500) – BUT Murray keeps dropping his number (does he read our tweets!) He’s updated the model 4 times pic.twitter.com/zq0zP6srrJ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota – Maine was overstated by 7 times!

ME

MD

MA

MN So the issue is… if Murray’s “reverse engineering” of deaths into hospital burdens is true… then low ACTUAL hospital burdens implies the death projections are wrong. pic.twitter.com/emG9G1iYY4 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Murray model overstated Mississippi hospitalizations by over 2 times along with Montana, North Carolina and North Dakota

MS

MT

NC

ND What’s that? But he’s getting deaths correct?

The whole idea of the model was to take ACTUAL deaths and project hospital needs. So he updates with actual deaths.

1) he’s almost ALWAYS shallow

2) predicting next day deaths is like hitting the side of a barn. pic.twitter.com/lEI5F6OTFb — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

New Hampshire was overstated by 7 times!

NH

OH

OK

OR If your state isn’t listed here it’s likely because they don’t publish hospitalizations yet. pic.twitter.com/uQiVipWyGr — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

PA

RI

SC

TN Look – stay safe. COVID19 is nasty. The jury is still out on if this peaks in the next few days or goes on the awful run that Murray says it will (34K dead by April 15th) But I worry that his burden estimates are so bad pic.twitter.com/bQz2EWciTk — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Texas hospitalizations overstated by 9 times!

Texas

Utah

VA

VT Over half of the deaths we are seeing are in the New York City area. By one account 10% of deaths nationwide were in one borough!? Something happened there. I have theories… but later. pic.twitter.com/QXV63z8lwx — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

Wisconsin overstated by 2 times!

WI / WY Maybe by April 15th the modeling will show that (yay!) all of our social distancing worked! I hope that is the case… I have other theories. But let’s get this done and hope something is left of the economy when we get to the other side. pic.twitter.com/lJJpGsZveR — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 2, 2020

It gets worse…

The amount of Americans who are reported to have died from the Coronavirus is based on a CDC coding system that will “result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.”

A new ICD code was established to keep track of Coronavirus deaths where a confirmed lab test isn’t even required!

Americans want answers!

