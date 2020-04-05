https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/491234-cuomo-too-early-to-tell-if-drop-in-ny-daily

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoNBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel to deploy to NY New Jersey reports 846 deaths from coronavirus, total cases over 34,000 MORE (D) said Sunday that it is “too early to tell” if the drop in New York’s daily coronavirus deaths is significant.

Cuomo announced during a press briefing that New York’s daily count of coronavirus deaths is falling for the first time, with 594 deaths on Saturday, compared to 630 on Friday.

But the New York governor cautioned that this good news does not necessarily mean the state has reached the peak or that numbers will continue to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the significance of that? It’s too early to tell,” he said.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “Number of deaths is up… but the number of deaths over the past few days has been dropping for the first time.” pic.twitter.com/E0g8jKXhyb — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2020

The total number of deaths in the state increased to 4,159 on Saturday from 3,565, which Cuomo called “the worst news.”

The governor also reported new hospitalizations were down to 574 Saturday from 1,095 Friday, which he said could be an “interesting blip” or the “hopeful beginning of a shift in the data.”

Daily ICU admissions have also decreased to 250 from 395, and daily intubations fell slightly to 316 Saturday from 351 Friday, he said. Meanwhile, the discharge rate has boosted “way up” to 1,709 on Saturday compared to 1,502 Friday, which Cuomo said was “great news.”

New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with the most deaths and the most cases out of any state. The state makes up almost 40 percent of the cases in the U.S. and just less than half the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

