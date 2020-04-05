https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/abc-hosts-asks-pence-talk-god-people-die-inaction-video/

Vice President Pence was recently on ABC’s Nightline to talk about the rapidly shifting conornavirus situation. The show’s host, Byron Pitts, used this opportunity to take some political jabs at Pence by using religion.

In a question akin to asking someone how often they beat their wife, Pitts asks “Mr. Vice President I have a final question for you. I — and I ask this not in a political way, but for you, sir, like so many of us in our nation, are you a person of deep faith. No one doubts that. When you talk to God in your moments alone, do you find yourself worrying at all that people you represent and care deeply about have died and will die who did not need to because of steps the federal government did not take soon enough?”

Instead of letting Pitts’s cheap shot get under his skin, Pence responds by referencing the guidelines they have come up with and continue to modify to lessen the damage caused by the virus. Pence says “Well, thank you for mentioning that we are talking about one American at a time and I promise you, that’s the way President Trump thinks of this, it’s the way I think of it. We wanted the American people to see the numbers so that we understand the challenging days that lie ahead, but I want people to know that our future is in your hands, that if every one of us will do and put into practice the Guidelines for America that we can bring those numbers down. I — I really do believe we’ll get through this and we’ll come out stronger than ever before.”

