English soccer star Kyle Walker is among the ranks of countless other celebrities who have been actively encouraging the public to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amidst Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for the country to self-quarantine at home for the next three weeks, the Manchester City star asked his Twitter followers to stay home and avoid physically visiting loved ones, and opt for virtual check-ins instead.

“On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them,” tweeted Walker in late-March.

But according to a new report, Walker wasn’t exactly following social-distancing guidelines himself.

In an interview with The Sun, 21-year-old escort Louise McNamara said that she and another escort visited Walker at his lavish apartment for a late-night session with him and one of his friends.

“I didn’t know who he was at the time,” said McNamara, who told the news agency that she was first alerted to the soccer star’s identity by the other escort during a smoke break on the balcony.

McNamara claimed that she took “a few photos of him” in his underwear, and that the two men paid the equivalent of over $2,500 dollars for the three-hour session.

“Kyle really should know better,” said McNamara. “On the one hand, he’s inviting strangers round to his house for sex, and the next day he’s lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe.”

The news agency reports that the following day, Walker was once again urging the public to adhere to social distancing protocols: “It’s been tough, but first and foremost, we have to think about other people’s health and protecting the elderly and family members that can spread it.”

In a statement to The Sun, Walker apologized for unspecified actions, and for advocating in favor of public health policies he was not following himself. The soccer star did not deny holding the sex party.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown,” said Walker.

According to Off The Ball, Manchester City also released a statement announcing that they would start an “internal disciplinary procedure” shortly.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts,” said the statement.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days,” continued the statement.

According to The New York Times, Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation for the fourth time in her 68-year reign, encouraging the public to remain strong in a time of great disruption.

“I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” said the queen, “and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve, and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

USA Today reports that Queen Elizabeth last issued a similar address after the death of her mother in 2002.

