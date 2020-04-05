https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fauci-fun-facts-dr-faucis-aids-predictions-also-way-off-mark/

Fauci Fun Facts: Dr. Fauci’s AIDS Predictions were also WAY OFF THE MARK

Dr. Anthony Fauci, current director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, in 1984. (Science Speaks)

** Dr. Fauci claimed that AIDS might be transmissible by “routine close contact.” (May 5, 1983, issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association). (Michael Fumento, The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS, p. 237).

** Dr. Fauci claimed that ten percent of the HIV/AIDS infected would be heterosexual—more than two and half times the rate – four percent – it actually was.

** On February 15, 1987, then conservative columnist George Will said to Dr. Fauci that HIV/AIDS was principally a heterosexual affliction and that it was not exploding and Fauci quickly replied, “That’s not correct. The percentage of individuals who have gotten AIDS by heterosexual transmission is about four percent now. It is projected that that number will be up in 1991 to about 10 percent.”

This ten percent claim was a standard talking point of his. “We expect 10 percent of U.S. AIDS to be heterosexually transmitted by 1991,” he said, citing, Scientific References, Group I: The Epidemiology of AIDS. HIV/AIDS in the heterosexual community has never been more than four percent.

Which brings us to today–

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is amassing quite a record these past three months.

** In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!

** Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic pandemic and later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

** Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on models and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

And on March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

** Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

Will the liberal media report any of this?

