https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491275-fauci-navarro-got-into-heated-argument-over-unproven-covid-19

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciSunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in Trump warns ‘there will be a lot of death’ in the coming week How deadly is the coronavirus? MORE, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, reportedly clashed recently with White House trade official Peter Navarro over the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and its use as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

During a meeting Saturday first reported by Axios, Navarro reportedly accused Fauci of opposing the administration’s temporary ban on travel from China after Fauci cautioned against the administration promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

“You were the one who early on objected to the travel restrictions with China,” Navarro reportedly said to Fauci.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no evidence Fauci has ever publicly criticized the administration’s approach to travel from China amid the outbreak, and on March 12, Fauci praised such a policy during a press briefing.

Administration officials including President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi eyes end of April to bring a fourth coronavirus relief bill to the floor NBA to contribute 1 million surgical masks to NY essential workers Private equity firm with ties to Kushner asks Trump administration to relax rules on loan program: report MORE have touted the possibility of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, though it’s not clear that the drug is effective.

Fauci himself said at a recent press conference that it is not a proven fact that the drug is effective.

“The answer is no,” he said in late March, adding, “And the evidence that you’re talking about … is anecdotal evidence.”

An official who spoke to Axios said the incident involving Fauci and Navarro was unusual.

“There has never been a confrontation in the task force meetings like the one yesterday,” the source familiar with Fauci and Navarro’s dispute told Axios. “People speak up and there’s robust debate, but there’s never been a confrontation. Yesterday was the first confrontation.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the exchange from The Hill.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have topped 300,000, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

