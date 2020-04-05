https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/491239-fauci-says-its-likely-coronavirus-will-be-seasonal

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony FauciAnthony FauciSunday shows preview: As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., officials from each sector of public life weigh in Trump warns ‘there will be a lot of death’ in the coming week How deadly is the coronavirus? MORE said Sunday that it is likely the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence.

The infectious diseases expert told CBS’s “Face The Nation” that it’s likely the virus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be contained around the world this year.

“Unless we get this globally under control there is a very good chance that it’ll assume a seasonal nature,” he said.

“We need to be prepared that since it will be unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet that as we get into next season we may see the beginning of a resurgence,” he added.

Unless the world gets control of #Coronavirus, it is likely that the Covid-19 #coronavirus may be a seasonal virus, @NIAIDNews head Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan, emphasizing the importance of developing a vaccine quickly pic.twitter.com/WB7cHX0hHl — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 5, 2020

The possibility of a resurgence is why the federal government is working “so hard” to improve its preparedness, with developing a vaccine and completing clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.

“Hopefully, if in fact we do see that resurgence, we will have interventions that we did not have in the beginning of the situation that we’re in right now,” he said.

Fauci also said on the Sunday morning show that it would be “a false statement” to say the U.S. government has the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The infectious disease expert has previously warned the U.S. needs to prepare for the coronavirus to be cyclical last month.

The U.S. has counted more than 321,000 cases of coronavirus, leading to at least 9,132 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

