As the world enters the Holy Week and the U.S. coronavirus pandemic delivers more death than ever, evangelist Franklin Graham fears the convergence resulting from a rejection of God.

“This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world – a world that has turned its back on God,” Graham told Fox News’ “Justice” with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, the eve of Palm Sunday.

Graham is encouraging “people to pray” and “let’s ask God for help,” instead of rejecting him.

“I don’t think it’s God’s plan for this to happen,” Graham told Judge Jeanine. “It’s because of the sin that’s in the world, Judge.

“Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God’s forgiveness, and that’s what Easter’s all about.”

The Holy Week culminates with Easter Sunday next week, which is approximately the date the global coronavirus pandemic is expected to reach its peak in the U.S., according to experts on the White House task force.

It is also the date President Donald Trump had previously hope to open up the U.S. economy again, before settling on another 30 days to slow the spread, which takes the country through April and into May.

