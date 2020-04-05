https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/garysinise-3m-masks-ppe/2020/04/05/id/961449

Ripping U.S. manufacturer 3M, actor Gary Sinise rejects its selling of N95 masks around the world as the global epicenter for the coronavirus is raging in places like New York City.

Sinise tweeted Friday:

“Florida emergency management official says 3M selling masks to foreign countries. I usually don’t post on things like this, but Hey 3M! This is infuriating! American companies need to be part of the solution. What happened to, ‘We’re all in this together’?”

Sinise continued:

“Point being,when American Health Care providers & workers need masks so desperately & they seek 2 purchase them, please 3M, make sure you have not sold them all 2 other countries and Spread them around. R folks need these so they can help our citizens”

And Sinise concluded:

“Final comment:I have no problem with 3M selling 2 R friends in Canada & other countries,they need also,I just have a problem when 3M has done so at the expense of being able 2 provide masks to US healthcare workers who day in day out into the belly of the beast at their own risk”

Sinise, famed Lt. Dan from “Forrest Gump” who has made it his life’s work to advocate for American veterans, linked to a Fox News report where Florida’s Division of Emergency Management head Jared Moskowitz called it “criminal what’s happening.”

Moskowitz claimed 3M is shutting out American government officials from buying any of the 10 millions masks made each week, because it has foreign buyers outbidding and offering cash.

“‘Great, I have money I would like to purchase some of those’: They said I couldn’t – that they have no masks to sell me,” Moskowitz told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday. “This is criminal what’s happening.

“I want to say something that’s very clear: This is not about the workers in the factories at 3M, who are working 24 hours a day to try to create this life-saving PPE; this is about the executives who decided to not put America first.

“And it’s going to have devastating consequences.”

