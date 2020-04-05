https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hack-reporter-asks-president-trump-shutting-grocery-stores-stop-spread-coronavirus-video/

The fraudstream media is the enemy of the American people.

President Trump on Sunday held another Coronavirus press conference.

A hack reporter actually asked President Trump about shutting down grocery stores and fast food joints.

“So why even have a few businesses open? Why don’t they shut everything down? Groceries stores are open, fast food places — why even take a little chance? Just shut all of it down temporarily,” the reporter said.

Really?!

So we will all just starve to death — as long as we don’t die of Coronavirus!

WATCH:

