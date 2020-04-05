https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/india-bans-exports-game-changer-hydroxycholoroquine-treat-coronavirus-first-touted-president-trump/

India is banning all exports of hydroxychloroquine for treating the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump first touted the drug during a daily press conference and was widely mocked and ridiculed by the enemedia.

Some reporters in the liberal media would rather have Trump fail than people survive a viral scourge.

India banned all exports of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a “game changer” in the fight against Covid-19. Exports of the drug and its formulations are prohibited “without any exceptions” and with immediate effect, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in an April 4 order on its website. The trade regulator had last month restricted overseas shipments of the drug, allowing only limited exceptions such as on humanitarian grounds and for meeting prior commitments. At a press conference on Saturday, Trump said he spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed for the release of shipments U.S. has already ordered. India is giving his request “serious consideration,” he said.

Then in the fourth paragraph of the article the Bloomberg author writes: there is no conclusive scientific evidence that hydroxychloroquine can treat the infection from the novel pathogen.

This is despite the fact that the FDA issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed to coronavirus patients.

** Last week Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported that he has now successfully treated 699 COVID-19 patients in New York for the coronavirus. Dr. Zelenko reported 100 percent success using a cocktail of drugs: hydroxychloroquine, in combination with azithromycin (Z-Pak), an antibiotic to treat secondary infections, and zinc sulfate.

** Also the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study. Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

