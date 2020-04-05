https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pandemic-deaths-morbidity-data/2020/04/05/id/961434

The early reports of the global coronavirus pandemic determined most deaths to be elderly, particularly men, and those with underlying health conditions, and Israel is reporting data in line with those findings.

Among Israel’s deaths to date, according to The Times of Israel:

94% have been over the age of 60.

Average age 79.8.

64% men.

Data out of Europe has reported 95% of the COVID-19 victims to have been over 60, and more than half have been older than 80, per the report.

Only 10%-15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe infections, according to the World Health Organization on Thursday, per the Times.

Dr. Hans Kluge, Europe’s WHO leader, also reported more than 80% of death had at least one co-morbidity from a chronic underlying condition like cardiovascular disease, hypertension or diabetes.

While the deaths have hit Israel’s elderly, the COVID-19 positive cases are most prevalent for those in their 20s, almost one-quarter at 23%, per the Times.

