Democrats are still a divided party and as much as their leaders are trying to push the idea of unity, some people aren’t coming around.

A significant portion of Bernie Sanders supporters don’t want to vote for Biden but he thinks they’ll come around.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden ‘confident’ Bernie Sanders supporters will fall in line Joe Biden isn’t worried about disappointed Bernie Sanders supporters not voting for him in the general election. “If I’m the nominee, I’m confident Bernie will push his supporters to support me, just as I would if it were reversed,” the former vice president told donors late Thursday. “He’s poured his heart and soul into this. He’s made some significant changes in American politics that have been positive.” Biden is the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee with 1,196 pledged delegates to Sanders’s 883, though primary contests that would have helped the two-term vice president reach the 1,991 threshold have been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the delegate deficiency, Sanders touts the “movement” he’s created behind his campaign, saying he can bring new voters into the Democratic Party’s coalition.

Polls indicate Biden is mistaken.

USA Today recently reported:

Poll: 15% of Sanders supporters will vote for Trump if Biden is nominee; 80% would back Biden If former Vice President Joe Biden secures the Democratic presidential nomination, 15% of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters will vote for President Donald Trump’s reelection, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll. If accurate, that would represent a slightly larger defection than occurred after the bitter battle between Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, when 12% of Sanders voters broke for Trump in the general election… The 15% who said they plan to vote for Trump represents just 6% of Democrats and voters who lean Democratic, according to ABC News. Trump won 8% of Democrats in 2016.

That 15 percent number is probably a little low.

