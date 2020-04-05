https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-speaks-gibberish-forgets-1918-spanish-flu-pandemic-occurred-video/

Biden made no sense during his interview on ABC’s “This Week” and he forgot when the 1918 flu pandemic occurred.

The Spanish flu is literally called the 1918 flu pandemic but Biden couldn’t remember when it occurred.

Biden not only forgot when the 1918 flu epidemic took place, he was speaking gibberish and made no sense whatsoever.

“We cannot let this, we’ve never allowed any crisis from the Civil War straight through to the pandemic of 17, all the way around, 16, we have never, never let our democracy sakes second fiddle, way they, we can both have a democracy and … correct the public health.”

Huh?

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “We cannot let this, we’ve never allowed any crisis from the Civil War straight through to the pandemic of 17, all the way around, 16, we have never, never let our democracy sakes second fiddle, way they, we can both have a democracy and … correct the public health.” pic.twitter.com/Ymz8JtQvjH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 6, 2020

During his interview Biden also appeared to forget how to say the word “Coronavirus” while speaking about the pandemic.

The post Joe Biden Speaks Gibberish, Forgets When 1918 ‘Spanish Flu’ Pandemic Occurred (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

