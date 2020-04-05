http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6Q47b6SRWZI/

Actor Mark Wahlberg delivered an emotional Palm Sunday message in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, reminding his fans that “we still have faith and we have each other.”

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, posted a brief video on Twitter and Instagram in which they sent “love and peace” to everyone around the world.

“Happy Palm Sunday, everybody,” Walhberg said. “Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you.” Durham added: “God bless you.”

The Fighter star is a devout Catholic who has spoken publicly about the importance of faith in his daily routine. “Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life,” he told the Catholic Herald in 2010. “The first thing I do when I start my day is, I get down on my hands and knees and give thanks to God.”

Wahlberg recorded a video in 2016 for the vocations office of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, in which he said that his faith serves as the “anchor” in his life.

“My Catholic faith is the anchor that supports everything I do in life,” the actor said in the video. “In my daily prayers, I ask for guidance, strength in my vocation as a husband and as a father.”

Wahlberg revealed in 2018 that he typically wakes up at 2:30 a.m. in order to fit in his grueling workout regimen. But before lifting begins, he finds time for prayer, which can last up to 30 minutes before his first meal of the day.

The Hollywood star once revealed that the film Boogie Nights is at the top of the list of movies he has asked God’s forgiveness for. In the 1997 Paul Thomas Anderson movie, Wahlberg played adult film star Dirk Diggler, tracing his rise as a porn superstar to his precipitous decline due to heavy drug use.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” Wahlberg said at a youth event hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago in 2017.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.

