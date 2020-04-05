https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/menards-no-longer-allows-children-age-16-enter-stores-due-coronavirus/

Menards, a Midwestern chain of home improvement stores, announced it is no longer allowing children under the age of 16 to enter its stores due to the Coronavirus.

“We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets*, in the store due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Menards said in a statement.

If a person looks under the age of 16, they will be asked to show ID (driver’s license) the home improvement store added in its official statement.

Service dogs however will still be welcome in stores.

Menards posted the signs in front of its brick and mortar stores and added the announcement to its website.

The Gateway Pundit has reported many times that the Coronavirus models being used to predict hospitalizations are complete garbage.

The IHME and Murray models being used to crash the economy have massively overstated the impact of the Coronavirus in 40 different states.

These models are using New York and New Jersey data and applying it to the rest of the US.

Menards and officials in government are making decisions based on faulty Coronavirus models.

