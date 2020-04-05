https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tomdempsey-dies-virus-neworleanssaints/2020/04/05/id/961409

NFL legend Tom Dempsey, the kicker best known for a 63-yard field goal he kicked in 1970, died Saturday night in Louisiana after a bout with coronavirus, NOLA.com reported.

Dempsey, who was 73, reportedly contracted the virus in March while a resident of the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans, where at least 15 patients have died after being stricken with the virus, according to reports on NOLA.com and elsewhere.

As of early Sunday, Louisiana had more than 12,400 confirmed cases of the virus, ranking No. 5 among U.S. states. The New Orleans area has recorded 153 deaths.

Born without toes on his right foot and without fingers on his right hand, Dempsey wore a specially made shoe during his NFL career.

His history-making kick for the New Orleans Saints against the Detroit Lions broke the previous NFL record by seven yards. It has since been matched by five kickers – and broken only by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos, who kicked a 64-yarder in 2013.

At the time, Dempsey’s kick helped gain publicity for the Saints, who were then an expansion club playing in only their fourth season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

