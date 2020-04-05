http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/si1MnyhmvuI/

One person was killed Friday night and at least nine others wounded as bullets once again tore through streets in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports 22-year-old Darnell J. McGee died after three attackers “jumped out of a silver Audi and opened fire” just after 7 p.m.

McGee was shot several times and “pronounced dead at the scene.”

At least nine other individuals were shot and wounded before 5 a.m. Saturday, making a violent 10 hour window of time.

On March 18, 2020, Breitbart News reported violence in gun-controlled Baltimore was so bad that Mayor Jack Young (D) resorted to begging city residents to quit shooting each other, so as to save hospital beds for coronavirus victims.

Baltimore and Chicago have both been Democrat-controlled for decades.

