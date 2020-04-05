https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/police-give-woman-200-ticket-going-drive-amid-stay-home-order/

(PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW) — A York County woman this week was the first person in Pennsylvania to be cited for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, according to state police.

The 19-year-old woman was given a nontraffic citation for allegedly “going for a drive,” according to the citation obtained by Pennlive.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said Friday the woman initially was pulled over because of a vehicle code violation. Warnings have been issued by troopers in Troop A, which includes Westmoreland County, and Troop E in the Erie area, he said.

