In a news conference Saturday evening, President Donald Trump attempted to brace the nation for escalating reports of deaths caused by the coronavirus over the next two weeks.

Speaking at the regular White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump touted governmental and medical efforts to treat patients and see that needed supplies were adequately distributed.

But he also had a grim prediction.

“This will be, probably, the toughest week — between this week and next week — and there will be a lot of death unfortunately,” the president said. “But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done,” referring to actions the federal government has taken to fight the coronavirus, including prioritizing some areas of the country over others for supplies.

“But there will be death,” he reiterated.

And he wasn’t done with his warnings.

“We are coming up to a time that is going to be very horrendous,” Trump said, Reuters reported. “We probably have never seen anything like these kind of numbers. Maybe during the war, during a World War One or Two or something.”

Last week, the task force’s Dr. Deborah Birx said that 100,000 to 200,000 dead Americans is the United States’ best-case scenario.

According to John Hopkins University’s coronavirus map, the U.S. currently has more than 312,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,500 deaths.

