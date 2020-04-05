https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trumps-greatest-challenge-humanely-move-country-mortality-mindset-economic-thinking/

How will the President get out of this one? The same way he got out of the other scandalous events to upend his presidency – he will be patient and outsmart everyone in the room.

President Trump is again in a position that no one would envy. Many thought he was done with the sham Mueller investigation. Due to his patience and not falling into an ‘obstruction trap‘, the President outsmarted and out lasted the Mueller gang. Now the pendulum has swung and it is believed that the instigators of the Trump-Russia lie are being investigated by US Attorney John Durham.

The Ukraine scandal was next with the most dishonest Congressmen in US history, Adam Schiff, leading the charge. Working with the Intel Community’s Inspector General (ICIG), Michael Atkinson, and his former boss, Mary McCord, Schiff’s impeachment saw basement closed door hearings, selective leaks, lies, an updated government form by the ICIG, and a hidden testimony still unreleased from the ICIG. The impeachment went through but the result was a damning rebuke in the Senate of the dishonest, anti-Trump and anti-American driven Democrat majority in the House. President Trump’s numbers went up as a result.

The President survived two corrupt attempts to see him unseated. Something had to be done especially with the economy on fire. Again, nobody saw this coming. This event came out of the Far East, China, and it is as dangerous politically as the prior efforts to de-throne President Trump.

Like the other events this one was built on lies. China covered up the coronavirus for weeks and withheld information that might have helped curtail the virus before it became a pandemic. The estimates of the extent of the coronavirus have been grossly exaggerated, with initial estimates of mortality rates many times that of the flu. Actual results are turning out much less.

We reported how WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was connected to a terrorist group in Ethiopia and is considered a Chinese Puppet, claimed the China coronavirus was exponentially greater than the flu using fraudulent math:

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

The problem is his statement was false. It was not accurate! The Gateway Pundit reported that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the media was completely inaccurate and the comparative rate was less than the current seasonal flu – the media was lying again:

N/A – not available

The rate used for the China coronavirus didn’t include any estimate for the number of individuals who have had the virus but who are not counted. For the seasonal flu, this number is 39 million. For the coronavirus the number is zero – 0. This results in the China coronavirus death rate to being multiple times that of the flu, but this is fraudulent. Clearly, not everyone with the coronavirus has been counted in current reports. Millions have likely contracted the coronavirus just like the seasonal flu.

Like the prior scandals, the Mainstream media is all in, pushing radical stories of death and hospitals overwhelmed with cases of sick Americans with the virus.

But citizen journalists are fortunately there to point out the questionable reporting:

For the President to get the economy back on track, he has to move the country from fear of death from the China coronavirus to the desire to get the economy back on track. Fortunately, most Americans may be already there. The President can do this by using facts over fiction.

1. Ensure all data related to the coronavirus is available

The CDC is recommending reporting all deaths related to the coronavirus be counted no matter if it is assumed to be the cause of the death or not. This needs to be reported.

Nearly all (99%) of the deaths to date are with individuals with at least one more pre-exisiting condition. A material amount of deaths are related to the elderly, those over age 65. These numbers are similar to the flu.

2. Move Medical Doctors who promote hysteria to lesser roles in daily briefings

Doctors Birx and Fauci both have ties to the Obama Administration and the Clintons. Birx’s husband worked for Bill Clinton in his White House. Both individuals have been deeply involved in HIV work and this involves PEPFAR and the Clinton Foundation. Based on these loyalties, it is prudent to suspect their loyalties.

3. Use data to promote health and recovery

Point out real results of efforts to curb the pandemic. Compare original estimates to actual results and take pride and credit for lower fatality counts. Show real numbers related to hospital visits related to the coronavirus. Compare results to the flu. All these will indicate its time to get Americans back to work.

Of course the media and the Democrats won’t make things easy for the President but to date he has handled the coronavirus very well.

The sooner he gets America working again, while ensuring lower fatalities, the better his image in containing the China coronavirus pandemic and chances for a landslide November victory as a result.

President Trump's Greatest Challenge: Humanely Move Country from Mortality Mindset to Economic Thinking

